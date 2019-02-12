Search

Harrow aim to halt poor form against Poole

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 February 2019

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boro beaten 4-1 on trip to Farnborough on Saturday

Harrow Borough will hope to arrest a troubling run of form when they entertain Poole Town in the Evo-Stik South Premier South on Saturday.

Boro are without a win in their last seven league matches and have also lost their last two in the division.

The latest disappointment for Steve Baker’s boys came on Saturday as they were beaten 4-1 away to Farnborough.

Harrow trailed 1-0 at the break in that game after Kurtis Cumberbatch, one of their former players, scored from the spot for current side Farnborough.

Cumberbatch was on target again in the second half as Farnborough netted three more times, before Ryan Moss scored a consolation goal from the spot for Baker’s boys.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Harrow, but they will hope to make up for it against Poole this weekend.

Baker’s boys may find it tough, though, against a Dolphins side who currently occupy a place in the league’s top five.

