Harrow ready for double header against Met Police

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro face the Met twice in the league this week after beating Staines Town 5-1 on New Year’s Day

Harrow Borough are sure to get familiar with Metropolitan Police in the coming days, with the sides set to meet twice in the Evo-Stik South Premier South this week.

Owing to matches being rearranged, Boro are due to host the Met on Saturday ahead of making the trip to Imber Court on Tuesday night.

With the teams playing twice in quick succession, a success for either side on Saturday would hand them a psychological boost ahead of Tuesday’s return fixture.

After seeing his team kick off 2019 with a 5-1 success at Staines Town, boss Steve Baker will be confident of seeing his team triumph again on Saturday.

Even more impressive was that five different scorers netted for the Rogers Family Stadium club in that win, with Ryan Moss, Dylan Kearney, Michael Bryan, Jordan Ireland and Ant O’Connor all on target.

And Baker will hope Harrow can demonstrate their firepower again in both their games against the Met this week.