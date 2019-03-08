Search

Harrow hope to get play-off push back on track against Frome

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 March 2019

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro lost 3-0 at Hartley Wintney last weekend

Harrow Borough will bid to return to winning ways when they entertain relegation-threatened Frome Town in the Evo-Stik South Premier South on Saturday.

Boro endured a disappointing time last weekend as they went down 3-0 away to Hartley Wintney.

Steve Baker’s boys found themselves two goals down at half-time in Hampshire with Salhin Abubakar and Michael Campbell on target for the Row.

Any hopes the Rogers Family Stadium had of mounting a second-half comeback were dealt a blow early on as Jack Ball scored Hartley’s third in the 47th minute.

Harrow will look to move on swiftly from that disappointment as they look to reignite their promotion push.

Boro this week signed former Queens Park Rangers trainee Gianni Crichlow from divisional rivals Hendon and will hope he unlocks defences in the coming weeks.

And if midfielder Crichlow can hit the ground running, that may be the boost Baker’s boys need to get the better of Frome.

