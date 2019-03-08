Search

Harrow reflect on positive campaign

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 May 2019

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro finished the season with a 6-0 success at Salisbury

Harrow Borough have a chance to reflect on their campaign on the whole after ending their Evo-Stik South Premier South season with a resounding win on the road.

Boro ended the campaign on Saturday with an emphatic 6-0 triumph away to Salisbury, who finished the term in fourth place.

That was enough to see Steve Baker's men place seventh, seven points adrift of the top five.

It has been a largely successful campaign for the Rogers Family Stadium outfit, avoiding the relegation fight they endured in the previous term.

With their campaign having now come to an end, the Harrow squad can rest up and relax for the next few weeks ahead of returning in the summer for pre-season training.

Having not been too far off the play-off places this term, Boro will hope to continue to improve next term

If they can do that, it could well be another memorable season for Baker's boys.

But for now, all at the Rogers Family Stadium club can reflect on a job well done these past few months.

