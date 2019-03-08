Search

Harrow hope to keep play-off dream alive with win over Chesham

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 April 2019

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Boro triumphed 1-0 at Gosport Borough last time out

Harrow Borough will hope they do not require another late goal to triumph when they host Chesham United in the Evo-Stik South Premier South on Saturday.

Boro ended a run of three games without a win with a 1-0 success at Gosport Borough last weekend, but left it late to triumph.

The match in Hampshire was seemingly heading for a draw, before Frank Keita netted for Steve Baker’s boys in stoppage time at the end of the second half.

It was a vital success for the Rogers Family Stadium club, who looked to be in danger of losing further ground on the play-off places.

With just five games to go this term, Harrow are currently seven points and two places adrift of the top five.

Boro know they will likely need another win this weekend to keep their hopes of making the play-offs alive.

And having beaten Chesham 4-0 away from home in September, Baker’s boys will fancy their chances again on Saturday.

