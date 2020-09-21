Harrow Borough fall short on the opening day at Truro City

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Southern League Premier Division South: Truro City 1 Harrow Borough 0

Harrow Borough made the long trip back from Cornwall pointless, but far from shamed, after a 90 minutes in which they pushed title favourites Truro all the way.

It took until the 73rd minute for the White Tigers to break through a Borough defence that looked better organised than has been the case for many a month.

Rain before the game had slicked up the Treyew Road pitch, and both sides had early efforts.

Thompson’s right-wing raid led to a cross, half-cleared, to Dickson, who drove over, before Anthony O’Connor ran from left to right across the edge of the home box to drive wide.

O’Connor then beat a defender and fired into the side-netting, before Matthew Hall saw his first action of the day, pushing away Battle’s shot.

Marc Charles-Smith’s effort from the edge of the area was blocked, before Harvey, a thorn in Harrow’s side in the two meetings last year, flicked a header narrowly wide.

O’Connor got to the near post to divert a Michael Bryan ball across the face of the goal, before Truro turned up the heat.

Hall made a fine double save to keep out shots from Battle and Harvey, Rooney shot wide from 20 yards, and Harvey glanced Riley-Lowe’s delivery across the goal. Lewis Cole then made an important block from Brett. But Harrow then had their best chance of the afternoon.

Bryan drew a foul on the right, before delivering a nice free-kick that was half-cleared to Jordan Ireland, but from about 12 yards his shot lacked power and Hamon held it comfortably. The half ended with Hall saving Palmer’s powerful header.

Debutant holding midfielder Sam Gubbins had to limp off after 53 minutes, Kensley Maloney replacing him. The hosts went close as two forwards were inches away from connecting with Thompson’s low in-swinging cross to the far post. Chinua Cole then made a wonderfully-timed tackle to stop White from shooting.

Hamon made his best save of the afternoon when he reacted quickly to stop Maloney’s cross from creeping in at the top near corner, it having taken a wicked deflection off a defender. George Moore then tracked from right to left to fire in a left-foot shot that Hamon saved low down.

Play switched quickly to the other end with Hall diving to keep out Harvey.

You know a side has serious title ambitions, and probably the budget to match, when a striker as potent at this level as Andrew Neal only makes the substitute’s bench, but the ex-Taunton man came on after 69 minutes and four minutes later was celebrating the game’s only goal. He’d already had a sighter over the bar when Truro took a throw deep on the left, the decision contested by Harrow who felt that Ireland had been fouled in the chase for the ball.

Rooney spun away from Maloney and found Neal, on the edge of the box. He gave himself a yard of space and, with minimal backlift, fired a low right-foot drive past Hall’s left hand into the corner of the net.

Harrow tried to make themselves a chance to level, but didn’t move the ball quickly enough in the remainder of the game and were picked off a couple of times by Truro.

Thompson tore downfield to shoot over, Neal shot over from Garside’s cross and again when Maloney lost possession. But Truro were sufficiently worried in the closing minutes for two of their players to pick up yellow cards for time-wasting.

Harrow open their home league campaign next Saturday with the visit from Salisbury but, before then, on Monday they have a ‘Chiltern Line Derby’, when they travel to Beaconsfield Town for an FA Cup First Qualifying Round tie.

TRURO CITY: James Hamon, Niall Thompson (booked, 90 mins), Connor Riley-Lowe, Ed Palmer, Shane White, Jamie Richards, Ryan Dickson (sub Andrew Neal, 69 mins; booked, 85 mins), Alex Battle (sub Rio Garside, 69 mins), Tyler Harvey, Louis Rooney, Ryan Brett. Unused subs: Stuart Yetton, Reuben Collins, George Tucker.

HARROW BOROUGH: Matthew Hall, George Moore, Chinua Cole, Ben Tricker, Babs Jarra, Jordan Ireland (booked, 42 mins), Lewis Cole (booked, 33 mins), Sam Gubbins (sub Kensley Maloney, 53 mins), Marc Charles-Smith (sub Liam Ferdinand, 65 mins), Michael Bryan, Anthony O’Connor (sub Brendan Matthew, 61 mins). Unused subs: Frank Keita, Dan Purdue.

Referee: Mr S Annis

Att. 420