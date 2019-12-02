Harrow Borough manager Baker knows they must turn fortunes around

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker walks off (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals) @GRAVIS.VISUALS

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker knows they must turn their recent fortunes around ahead of their clash with Tiverton Town this weekend.

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals) Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

The Boro welcome the third-placed outfit to Earlsmead Stadium on Saturday on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Yate Town which left them sitting down in 16th place in the Bet Victor Southern Premier South table.

Baker's men have now gone four games without a win in the league and will be desperate to turn the form book on its head against The Gold Army.

"We do need to turn this around soon and we need to start on Saturday at home to title-chasing Tiverton," Baker said.

The boss was gutted to have got 'nothing' to show for their efforts at Yate Town last weekend.

Dylan Kearney opened the scoring in the 26th minute of play, but his goal was cancelled out by a penalty from Bradley Webb in the 41st minute before Michael Bryant netted on 69 minutes to seal the win for the Bluebells.

"Absolutely gutted with the result on Saturday as the boys gave everything," Baker said.

"We've not been on a great run but performances have been fairly good so I was confident we would get something.

"We dominated the first half and should have been 3-0 up at the break, however at 1-0 just before half time we looked very comfortable until not for the first time this year the referee's decision has changed the game.

"Yate were awarded a corner whilst one of their players left the field to change his boots.

"Without any warning as they took the corner, the referee allowed the player to run onto the pitch and receive the ball. He was awarded a penalty after going down in the box and we went in 1-1.

"The referee admitted he had made a mistake at half time, but his apology was pointless.

"Second half we were again very good going forward, but yet more bad luck when a deflected cross was finished well by their centre forward.

"I'm still unsure how we came away with nothing, but unfortunately these things happen when you're on a bad run."

*Harrow were put to the sword by a young Brentford B side in the London Senior Cup on Tuesday, losing 7-1. See our website for full report.