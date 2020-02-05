Search

Taunton defeat was 'bitter pill to swallow' says Harrow boss Baker

PUBLISHED: 13:51 05 February 2020

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker says the 3-2 defeat to Taunton Town was a 'bitter pill to swallow' as they slipped to a third consecutive loss on Saturday.

The Boro were organised and spirited, battling in midfield and carrying a threat up front, and will take some belief as they continue their fight for survival, as they now sit third from bottom in the BetVictor Southern League Premier South table.

And the boss admitted he was proud of his side's efforts in Somerset, although he would have preferred to have picked up a result.

"Saturday's result was a real bitter pill to swallow," Baker admitted.

"The boys gave absolutely everything in difficult conditions and I was extremely proud of their performance.

"Having said that I would have preferred to have played poorly and won, as we got nothing out of the game."

You may also want to watch:

Dan Sullivan opened the scoring for the Peacocks in the sixth minute with a half volley and the Harrow manager revealed he started to fear the worst in the early stages of the contest.

"If I'm being honest I feared the worst going 1-0 down after six minutes, but our response was fantastic," added Baker.

"We played some great attacking football, especially in the second half and looked a real threat going forward. However, the biggest frustration of the day was how we reacted both times after scoring.

"They say you're at your most vulnerable after scoring and Saturday proved to be the case.

"Within a minute of both equalisers Taunton had scored again. As a manager it drives you mad as you drill this into the players every week. Perhaps a lack of experience punished us on Saturday.

"If, however, we could put that performance in on a weekly basis I'm confident we can get ourselves up the table."

Harrow are back at home this weekend as they take on play-off chasing Poole Town at Earlsmead.

