Harrow Borough’s Bryan bags awards brace
PUBLISHED: 08:00 25 April 2020
Archant
Michael Bryan celebrated an awards double as Harrow Borough revealed their main prize winners for the 2019/20 season online on Friday night.
Steve Baker’s men were sitting in 17th place in the Southern League Premier Division table, with 35 points from 33 matches, when play was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The season was subsequently declared null and void, with all results expunged, but Harrow revealed their star men on their website.
And Bryan got the vote of club supporters and his teammates to win two player of the year gongs, having scored three goals in 24 appearances in all competitions.
Meanwhile, left-back Chinua Cole, who played 20 times, claimed the Vice Presidents’ Association’s player of the year prize and Jordan Ireland took the management’s player of the year award, after making 33 appearances.
