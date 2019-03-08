Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harrow Borough re-sign seven from last season's squad

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 May 2019

Hafed Al-Droubi signing his new deal with Harrow Borough (Pic: Harrow Borough)

Hafed Al-Droubi signing his new deal with Harrow Borough (Pic: Harrow Borough)

Archant

Harrow Borough has signed a number of players ahead of the 2019/20 Evo-Stik South season.

After an impressive seventh place finish and just missing out of the play-offs the club was keen to keep hold of a number of players.

You may also want to watch:

Hafed Al-Droubi, Josh Andrew, Lewis Cole, George Fenton, Jordan Ireland, Frank Keita and Adam Peper all penned deals to remain at The Rogers Family Stadium last night (Tuesday) as they look to have an improved season.

More players are expected to be tied down in the coming days as they look to build their squad early ahead of their pre-season fixtures.

Those fixtures include the likes of Hampton & Richmond Borough, Spelthorne Sports, Camberley Town, Molesey, Hanwell Town, Chalfont St Peter, Potters Bar Town, Bracknell Town and FA Vase champions Chertsey Town.

Manager Steve Baker will be hoping to have his entire squad in place by the time the new season arrives in early August.

Most Read

Armed motorcyclists storm Tesco store in Kilburn threatening staff

Police outside Tesco Express in Willesden Lane which was robbed by armed men. Picture: Gerry Agar

Neasden hit-and-run: Police release registration numbers of two BMW cars connected with Yussuf Adebiyi death

Victim Yussuf Adebiyi. Picture: Met Police

Network Homes buys NHS land for £22m in Northwick Park and Park Royal

Network Homes is to build on this Central Middlesex Hospital site after the NHS sold it its land

QPR youngster from Stoke Newington secures US soccer scholarship

Gilly Miller in action for QPR (Pic: Pass4Soccer)

Willesden Junction’s Cargiant launches investigation after it is found selling cars with outstanding safety recalls

Cargiant sits on industrial land just south of Willesden Junction station. Picture: Google StreetView

Most Read

Armed motorcyclists storm Tesco store in Kilburn threatening staff

Police outside Tesco Express in Willesden Lane which was robbed by armed men. Picture: Gerry Agar

Neasden hit-and-run: Police release registration numbers of two BMW cars connected with Yussuf Adebiyi death

Victim Yussuf Adebiyi. Picture: Met Police

Network Homes buys NHS land for £22m in Northwick Park and Park Royal

Network Homes is to build on this Central Middlesex Hospital site after the NHS sold it its land

QPR youngster from Stoke Newington secures US soccer scholarship

Gilly Miller in action for QPR (Pic: Pass4Soccer)

Willesden Junction’s Cargiant launches investigation after it is found selling cars with outstanding safety recalls

Cargiant sits on industrial land just south of Willesden Junction station. Picture: Google StreetView

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brondesbury look to extend winning run

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wealdstone sign midfielder Kavan Cotter

Grosvenor Vale (Pic: Wealdstone FC)

QPR youngster from Stoke Newington secures US soccer scholarship

Gilly Miller in action for QPR (Pic: Pass4Soccer)

Harrow Borough re-sign seven from last season’s squad

Hafed Al-Droubi signing his new deal with Harrow Borough (Pic: Harrow Borough)

Climate campaigners against fossil fuel financing stage protest at Barclays Bank in Wembley

Campaigners gather at Barclays Bank in Wembley to protest against fossil fuel financing. Picture: Brunel Johnson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists