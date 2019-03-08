Harrow Borough re-sign seven from last season's squad

Hafed Al-Droubi signing his new deal with Harrow Borough

Harrow Borough has signed a number of players ahead of the 2019/20 Evo-Stik South season.

After an impressive seventh place finish and just missing out of the play-offs the club was keen to keep hold of a number of players.

Hafed Al-Droubi, Josh Andrew, Lewis Cole, George Fenton, Jordan Ireland, Frank Keita and Adam Peper all penned deals to remain at The Rogers Family Stadium last night (Tuesday) as they look to have an improved season.

More players are expected to be tied down in the coming days as they look to build their squad early ahead of their pre-season fixtures.

Those fixtures include the likes of Hampton & Richmond Borough, Spelthorne Sports, Camberley Town, Molesey, Hanwell Town, Chalfont St Peter, Potters Bar Town, Bracknell Town and FA Vase champions Chertsey Town.

Manager Steve Baker will be hoping to have his entire squad in place by the time the new season arrives in early August.