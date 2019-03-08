Harrow Borough maintained their 100pc winning record in pre-season by beating Molesey on Saturday. The Reds picked up a 3-0 win thanks to first half goals from George Moore and Frank Keita before Will Turl headed in from a Keita free-kick to add a third. It was the fourth victory from four games for Boro as they continue to prepare for their upcoming BetVictor Premier Division South season. Steve Baker's side also beat Camberley Town last Tuesday with Keita again on the scoresheet, this time from the penalty spot. Max Holland then scored the second from close range five minutes from from time. The Reds have also picked up victories against Spelthorne Sports and Hampton & Richmond Borough in pre-season, with their league campaign set to begin on Saturday, August 10 against Merthyr Town.

George Moore of Harrow Borough competes for the ball. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

