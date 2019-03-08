Search

Harrow Borough get pre-season off to a winning start

PUBLISHED: 15:30 09 July 2019

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough started their pre-season with a win over Hampton & Richmond Borough on Saturday.

Excellence Muhemba opened the scoring for Harrow with a penalty in the second half before Hampton's Ryan Hill scored an equaliser.

However, Harrow were immediately able to restore their advantage when David Carty bagged the winning goal.

Boro have a busy pre-season schedule before their Southern League Premier Division South campaign gets underway.

Next up is a trip to take on Spelthorne Sports on Saturday, before they face Camberley Town away on Tuesday.

Boro then face another three away games against Molesey, Hanwell Town and Chalfont St Peter before playing Potters Bar Town, Bracknell Town and Chertsey Town at home.

The fixtures for the Southern League Premier Division South are due to be released later this month.

