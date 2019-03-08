Harrow Borough travel to top of the table Poole Town after strong start

Harrow Borough's Anthony OConnor on the ball. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker believes his side will need to be at their very best when they travel to top of the table Poole Town on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Poole have won four of their opening six BetVictor Southern League Premier South games and sit two points ahead of Boro, who are sixth heading into the clash.

But Baker insists his side are full of confidence after a strong start which has seen them pick up three wins and two draws from the five league games they have played so far.

"They are a very strong side at home so it's a game we expect to be very tough," Baker said.

"However, the team are full of confidence after a good start so we go there full of optimism.

"We will, however, need to be at our best to get anything as I'm sure Poole will be up there at the end of the season."

The Reds go into the game having lost 3-2 to Beaconsfield Town in the CSS League Challenge Cup despite Lewis Cole's double.