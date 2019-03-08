Search

Harrow Borough travel to top of the table Poole Town after strong start

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 September 2019

Harrow Borough's Anthony OConnor on the ball. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Harrow Borough's Anthony OConnor on the ball. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker believes his side will need to be at their very best when they travel to top of the table Poole Town on Saturday.

Poole have won four of their opening six BetVictor Southern League Premier South games and sit two points ahead of Boro, who are sixth heading into the clash.

But Baker insists his side are full of confidence after a strong start which has seen them pick up three wins and two draws from the five league games they have played so far.

"They are a very strong side at home so it's a game we expect to be very tough," Baker said.

"However, the team are full of confidence after a good start so we go there full of optimism.

"We will, however, need to be at our best to get anything as I'm sure Poole will be up there at the end of the season."

The Reds go into the game having lost 3-2 to Beaconsfield Town in the CSS League Challenge Cup despite Lewis Cole's double.

Most Read

Craig Small killing: Four dawn arrests after father shot dead in Wembley

Craig 'smallz' Walters. Picture: Met Police

Queen’s Park Day 2019: Thousands expected for much-loved community festival

Climbing walls at Queen's Park Day 2018. Picture: Queen's Park Area Residents’ Association

Banned from Harlesden: Police get criminal order to prevent man’s harrassment and drug use

Jordan Malcolm is banned from Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Roe Green Strathcona School to close after Brent Council cabinet rubber stamps decision

Roe Green Strathcona School's protest outside Brent Civic Centre as the council's cabinet decides the school's future. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Lawyers tell Brent Council: You have eight weeks to show us how you will hit carbon reduction targets

Brent Council environment lead Cllr Krupa Sheth, pictured last year with an LED street light. Cllr Sheth responded to ClientEarth by saying Brent 'will be doing everything we reasonably can to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030'. Picture: Justin Thomas

