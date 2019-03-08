Harrow Borough return to league action

George Fenton of Harrow Borough challenges for the ball. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough return to action on Saturday when they take on Truro City at home in the BetVictor Southern Premier South.

The Boro did not play last Saturday having already been knocked out of the FA Cup by Carshalton Athletic in the second qualifying round.

Their last league game saw them suffer a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Gosport Borough.

It was one of five defeats from their last six games, having also lost to Poole Town and Beaconsfield Town, the latter in both the league and league cup.

Steve Baker's side had made a flying start to their league campaign, winning three and losing two of their first five games.

But their recent run has seen them slip to ninth in the league table, though they are still just two points off Taunton Town in the final play-off spot.

This Saturday also marks Non-League Day, which is supporting Prostate Cancer UK.