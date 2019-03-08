Harrow Borough manager Baker hopes stability can bring side a play-off place

Harrow manager Steve Baker during AFC Hornchurch vs Harrow Borough, Emirates FA Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 8th September 2018

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker is hoping stability can be the key to qualifying for the BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South play-offs this season.

The Boro finished seventh last season, seven points off the final play-off spot, and the same side has been kept together over the summer.

Baker believes that having the same team in place, along with a couple of additions he has made, could help the Reds make that next step.

"We have kept the squad from last year, with a couple of additions," he said.

"The fact we have kept everyone we wanted to will keep us in good stead.

"My biggest concern last season was losing the players we had. At a club like Harrow, players get tapped up by other teams.

"The most important bit of work was keeping the players we had.

"It's a big thing. We're part-time, we normally only get to train once a week on a Thursday and when you bring in new personnel we have to get to know them.

"There's no point saying 'can you finish eighth?'. If the squad can improve we have every chance of making the play-offs."

Baker was pleased with how last season went, but admits his side must improve defensively if they are to mount a serious promotion challenge.

He added: "We had a very good season. We always scored a few, but managed to let a few in.

"We have always tried to play attacking football but on the flip side we can concede two or three every week.

"That's the key thing, but that's down to us as a whole side, we need to be a little bit more solid.

"If you're conceding goals every week you won't be where you need to be.

"We also struggled when sides came to us and sat behind the ball and let us play.

"We had 85 per cent of possession and got done on the counter-attack after not taking our chances.

"That is something we are working on, but they are little things."

Harrow Borough get their season underway against Merthyr Town at home on Saturday, before visiting Hayes & Yeading on Tuesday.