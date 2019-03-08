Baker expecting Salisbury clash to be one toughest games of the season

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker believes his side's away trip to Salisbury on Saturday will be one of the most difficult games they will play this season.

The Reds head into the game without a win in three league games having lost 2-1 to Truro City on Saturday before drawing 1-1 with Chesham United on Tuesday.

Steve Claridge's Salisbury, meanwhile, have won their last three BetVictor Southern Premier South fixtures having beaten Hendon 3-0 on Saturday, which included a goal from former Premier League striker Leroy Lita, before a 2-1 win over Taunton Town on Tuesday.

Despite the quality of players at Salisbury's disposal, Baker insists his side can head into the game with confidence.

"It's not something we can do anything about," he said.

"That shows how big some of the clubs are and that we are punching above our weight a bit.

"It doesn't get much tougher than Salisbury.

"I thought they were the best side we played last season even though they didn't get promoted.

"We still came away with a couple of good results against them.

"Hopefully the draw with Chesham can give us a bit of confidence.

"We showed last year we can challenge and I believe the same this year."