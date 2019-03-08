Search

Baker blames 'horror show' second half for defeat to Beaconsfield Town

PUBLISHED: 12:30 18 September 2019

Harrow manager Steve Baker during AFC Hornchurch vs Harrow Borough, Emirates FA Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 8th September 2018

Harrow manager Steve Baker during AFC Hornchurch vs Harrow Borough, Emirates FA Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 8th September 2018

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker blamed his side's second half "horrow show" for their second league defeat of the season at home to Beaconsfield Town.

The Boro have now lost two BetVictor Southern Premier South games in a row, having been beaten by Poole Town 3-1 on Saturday - though the manager insists there were many positives from the game.

It means the Reds have dropped to ninth in the league table following a five-game unbeaten run at the start of the season.

Speaking about the two defeats, Baker said: "It was very disappointing to suffer back-to-back losses within four days.

"Beaconsfield was a tale of two halves. First half we were very good and although we took the lead we went on to miss three or four great chances to kill the game off.

"My fear was we could regret this, which proved to be correct.

"We were second in every department and were punished for our ill-disciplined defending. It was an absolute horror show in my opinion.

"The players were left in no doubt afterwards as to my frustration and unless I see an immediate response, changes will be made to the squad.

"Ironically, Poole away was the best we have played and if it wasn't for missed chances, a home keeper in great form and two key refereeing decisions we could easily have come away with the points.

"The only difference on the day was the clinical finishing from the opponents."

