Harrow Borough lose for first time in pre-season

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough suffered a first defeat of pre-season as they were beaten by Hanwell Town on Tuesday.

Goals from Chendlik, Calvin and Testolin were enough to give the home side a 3-1 victory over Boro, their first defeat from five pre-season games.

Before the loss, The Reds had kept up their 100pc winning pre-season record on Saturday with a victory over Molesey.

The Reds picked up a 3-0 win thanks to first half goals from George Moore and Frank Keita before Will Turl headed in from a Keita free-kick to add a third.

They will play another four pre-season games, starting with an away game against Chalfont St Peter on Saturday.

Baker's side will then take on Potters Bar Town, Bracknell Town and Chertsey Town as they continue to prepare for their league opener at home to Merthyr Town on Saturday, August 10.