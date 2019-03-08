Search

Advanced search

Harrow Borough look for return to winning ways in FA Cup tie with Carshalton Athletic

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 September 2019

Ryan Moss of Harrow Borough (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ryan Moss of Harrow Borough (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough will look to get back to winning ways in their FA Cup tie at home to Carshalton Athletic on Saturday after suffering two straight league defeats.

Steve Baker's side, who were unbeaten heading into the weekend's game with high-flying Poole Town, lost 3-1 to their opponents before being beaten by Beaconsfield Town 2-1 on Tuesday.

Isthmian Premier Division side Carshalton will provide a difficult test for the Boro, having made a decent start to their season with four wins from seven games.

The Reds will be hoping they can replicate their performance from the first qualifying round - when they hammered Binfield 5-0.

But Harrow will need to shake off their recent bad form, having put in a below par performance at home to Beaconsfield Town on Tuesday.

Most Read

Jahiem Legister-Hall: Inspirational Brent teen who spoke about youth violence in Parliament dies in crash

Jahiem Legister-Hall, who died in a crash on September 1. Picture: 4Front Project

Nahki Wells happy he ‘made sacrifices’ to return to QPR

Nahki Wells scores QPR's third againsg Luton Town. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Craig Small killing: Four dawn arrests after father shot dead in Wembley

Craig 'smallz' Walters. Picture: Met Police

Wembley hit and run: 12 year old boy seriously injured in collision

Grand Parade/Forty Avenue in Wembley. Picture: Google

Josh Hanson: Alleged killer Shane O’Brien cut Kingsbury man’s throat in act of ‘savagery’, court hears

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Jahiem Legister-Hall: Inspirational Brent teen who spoke about youth violence in Parliament dies in crash

Jahiem Legister-Hall, who died in a crash on September 1. Picture: 4Front Project

Nahki Wells happy he ‘made sacrifices’ to return to QPR

Nahki Wells scores QPR's third againsg Luton Town. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Craig Small killing: Four dawn arrests after father shot dead in Wembley

Craig 'smallz' Walters. Picture: Met Police

Wembley hit and run: 12 year old boy seriously injured in collision

Grand Parade/Forty Avenue in Wembley. Picture: Google

Josh Hanson: Alleged killer Shane O’Brien cut Kingsbury man’s throat in act of ‘savagery’, court hears

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Harrow Borough look for return to winning ways in FA Cup tie with Carshalton Athletic

Ryan Moss of Harrow Borough (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Queensbury stabbing: Man attacked in Eton Grove open space in ‘critical condition’ in hospital

Eton Grove open space in Queensbury, where a man was stabbed. Picture: David Nathan

‘Come forward’: Police appeal to Nissan driver after Wembley hit and run injured 12 year old boy

Grand Parade/Forty Avenue in Wembley. Picture: Google

Cricket: Bamber happy to do his bit for Middlesex

Middlesex's Ethan Bamber (pic John Walton/PA)

Cricket: Middlesex raise hopes with late burst at Lancashire

Middlesex's Ethan Bamber (pic John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists