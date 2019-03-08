Harrow Borough look for return to winning ways in FA Cup tie with Carshalton Athletic

Ryan Moss of Harrow Borough (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough will look to get back to winning ways in their FA Cup tie at home to Carshalton Athletic on Saturday after suffering two straight league defeats.

Steve Baker's side, who were unbeaten heading into the weekend's game with high-flying Poole Town, lost 3-1 to their opponents before being beaten by Beaconsfield Town 2-1 on Tuesday.

Isthmian Premier Division side Carshalton will provide a difficult test for the Boro, having made a decent start to their season with four wins from seven games.

The Reds will be hoping they can replicate their performance from the first qualifying round - when they hammered Binfield 5-0.

But Harrow will need to shake off their recent bad form, having put in a below par performance at home to Beaconsfield Town on Tuesday.