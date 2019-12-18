Harrow Borough boss Baker believes signing new striker could help turn season around

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town earlier this season (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals) @GRAVIS.VISUALS

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker believes his side are in need of an "out and out goalscorer" in order to help turn their season around.

Harrow boss Steve Baker (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals) Harrow boss Steve Baker (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

The Reds were beaten 1-0 at Gosport Borough to leave them languishing near the bottom of the BetVictor Southern South Premier Division.

It was their fourth league loss in a row but Baker's side have the opportunity to put an end to that run on Saturday when they face Weston-super-Mare.

Though the manager admits that he needs to add more quality to the squad, particularly given the number of injuries picked up in recent weeks.

"The injury list is the worst I have ever seen at the club," Baker said.

"We don't have a big enough squad to deal with two injuries let alone a lot more. It's put a real strain on us.

"We need to add a little bit more quality. We have brought in a couple on loan from Fulham.

"It's not just about making the starting 11 strong. It's about making that 16 strong.

"When you look at the strength of the bench at clubs like Gosport Borough on the weekend, we are miles away from that.

"We need an out and out goalscorer. Marc Charles-Smith has come in and done really well, I think he has improved from before.

"But we need one that can play off the shoulder and finish. That's what we haven't got."