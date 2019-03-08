Harrow Borough boss Baker wants side to take league form into FA Cup tie

Ryan Moss of Harrow Borough (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough face a break in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South action this Saturday when they take on Binfield at home in the FA Cup.

The Boro drew 1-1 at home to Taunton Town in their last game and go into the tie having not lost a league game so far this season.

Speaking about the upcoming game, manager Steve Baker said: "Following a good start in the league it's essential we take that form into Saturday's FA Cup tie.

"The last two years we have gone out at the first stage with extremely tough draws, both away to Hornchurch and Enfield Town the previous year.

"I'm fully aware we are favourites for this tie but that certainly brings a different type of pressure.

"Having watched our opponents last week in their FA Vase win I'm under no illusion of the task ahead.

"We made the first round three years ago.

"I would love to match that achievement once again."