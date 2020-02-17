Borough boss Baker feels squad is in a much better place as they mount survival push

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker believes his squad is in a much stronger position compared to earlier in the season as the club look to secure survival in the BetVictor Southern Premier South.

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

The Borough picked up a 2-2 draw at home to league leaders Chesham United on Saturday but are still in need of points to confirm their place in the division next season with 11 games left to play.

But with Okem Chime extending his loan from Barnet, Ben Tricker returning on loan from Fulham and striker Brendan Matthew signing from Hanwell Town, Baker is confident with the squad he has in place for the rest of the season.

"It has been an up and down season. Most of the downs have been through injury," he said.

"We had a really bad run earlier this season. We couldn't put a strong enough squad together.

"The main aim is just to get safe as quick as possible. We're still short at the moment and need a few more wins.

"We need to get up the table. It would be nice to be safe with about five or six games left.

"Going into Saturday our 16 was strong. It hasn't been like that for a long time.

"It's been why we've been able to pick up points against Poole and Chesham."

Harrow went ahead on Saturday when new signing Matthew found Michael Bryan who cut inside and finished past the goalkeeper but they conceded four minutes later as David Pearce equalised.

Chesham took the lead on 61 minutes when Bradley Clayton chipped Luca Ashby-Hammond before Baker's side levelled through Shaun Preddie's low finish.

Borough face another difficult test on Saturday when they make the long trip to high-flying Truro City but Baker believes his side can get something if they continue with their recent level of performance.

He added: "It's the toughest month we could have asked for.

"The players aren't used to travelling that much for a game so that is the first thing to look at.

"We're playing quite well and the squad is strong.

"If the boys can perform like they have done in the last three games then we have a chance of getting something.

"We knew we were in for a really tough game on Saturday.

"At 2-1 down I couldn't see us getting back in the game. We were still playing okay but then Shaun Preddie came up with a great strike."