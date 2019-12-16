Search

Advanced search

Harrow Borough boss Baker believes side deserved more from Gosport Borough defeat

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 December 2019

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town earlier this season (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town earlier this season (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

@GRAVIS.VISUALS

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker believes his side deserved to get something out of their 1-0 defeat to Gosport Borough on Saturday.

The defeat means the Reds have now lost their last four BetVictor Southern Premier South games and leaves them 16th in the league table.

But Baker believes Saturday's defeat continued a trend of his side not getting what they deserve.

He said: "I think Saturday's performance summed us up recently. We played well but got nothing out of the game.

"There was nothing in the game first half. It was probably the best defensive performance for a while but maybe lacked a bit going forward.

"We made one error in 90 minutes and got punished for it.

"There was plenty of positives but at the moment it's about getting the balance right. We don't seem to have that at the moment.

"It's not down to effort or poor performances, if it was down to that I would be really worried."

Most Read

Neasden man to appear in court charged with the murder of Dmytro Balaban

Neasden man charged with murder. Picture: Met Police

Willesden mother on a mission to save youths from a life of crime

Yevai Sisimayi and her son

Car mega-dealership saved as plans for thousands of homes on Cargiant site abandoned

Cargiant land is safe after OPDC u-turn on compulsory purchase. Picture: Andrew Holt

St Raphael’s Estate murder: Family appeal for information as police name victim as Justin Bello, 38

Victim Justin Bello. Picture: Met Police

General Election 2019: Barry Gardiner holds on to Brent North

Labour's Barry Gardiner held on to his seat in Brent North. PIcture: Nathalie Raffray

Most Read

Neasden man to appear in court charged with the murder of Dmytro Balaban

Neasden man charged with murder. Picture: Met Police

Willesden mother on a mission to save youths from a life of crime

Yevai Sisimayi and her son

Car mega-dealership saved as plans for thousands of homes on Cargiant site abandoned

Cargiant land is safe after OPDC u-turn on compulsory purchase. Picture: Andrew Holt

St Raphael’s Estate murder: Family appeal for information as police name victim as Justin Bello, 38

Victim Justin Bello. Picture: Met Police

General Election 2019: Barry Gardiner holds on to Brent North

Labour's Barry Gardiner held on to his seat in Brent North. PIcture: Nathalie Raffray

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Harrow Borough boss Baker believes side deserved more from Gosport Borough defeat

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town earlier this season (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

Chalkhill Primary pupils celebrate science award with successful science fair

Mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi visits Chalkhill primary pupils. Picture: Martin Francis

Six blessed bells to ring out on Christmas Day as Kensal Green church celebrates 175th anniversary

Russel Grant, centre, amongst the congregation celebrating St John the Evangelist church's 175 birthday. Picture: Fr David Ackerman

Queen’s Park charity Salusbury World launches Christmas Appeal to raise much needed funds

Twins supported by Salusbury World enjoy a day out. Picture: Salusbury World

Neasden man to appear in court charged with the murder of Dmytro Balaban

Neasden man charged with murder. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists