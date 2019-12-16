Harrow Borough boss Baker believes side deserved more from Gosport Borough defeat

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town earlier this season (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals) @GRAVIS.VISUALS

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker believes his side deserved to get something out of their 1-0 defeat to Gosport Borough on Saturday.

The defeat means the Reds have now lost their last four BetVictor Southern Premier South games and leaves them 16th in the league table.

But Baker believes Saturday's defeat continued a trend of his side not getting what they deserve.

He said: "I think Saturday's performance summed us up recently. We played well but got nothing out of the game.

"There was nothing in the game first half. It was probably the best defensive performance for a while but maybe lacked a bit going forward.

"We made one error in 90 minutes and got punished for it.

"There was plenty of positives but at the moment it's about getting the balance right. We don't seem to have that at the moment.

"It's not down to effort or poor performances, if it was down to that I would be really worried."