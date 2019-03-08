Search

Harrow Borough beaten for first time in pre-season

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 July 2019

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough suffered a first defeat of pre-season as they were beaten by Hanwell Town on Tuesday.

Goals from Chendlik, Calvin and Testolin were enough to give the home side a 3-1 victory over Boro, their first defeat from five pre-season games.

Before the loss, The Reds had kept up their 100pc winning pre-season record on Saturday with a victory over Molesey.

The Reds picked up a 3-0 win thanks to first half goals from George Moore and Frank Keita before Will Turl headed in from a Keita free-kick to add a third.

They will play another four pre-season games, starting with an away game against Chalfont St Peter on Saturday.

Baker's side will then take on Potters Bar Town, Bracknell Town and Chertsey Town as they continue to prepare for their league opener at home to Merthyr Town on Saturday, August 10.

QPR transfer rumours: Furlong close to West Brom, second Judge bid rejected and Dujon Sterling to join on loan

Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong has been linked with a move away to West Brom (pic: John Walton/PA)

Oxford United 1 QPR 2: Four things we learned from pre-season win

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Josh Scowen. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Resident's plea for council to end 10-year fly-tipping nightmare on Willesden street

Shalja and Louis Louis with their daughter in Frankyn Road, a fly-tip magnet. Picture: Abraham Ryan

United Colleges campus in Dudden Hill to be sold in deal involving Quintain, Brent Council and Network Homes

The College of North West London's campus in Dudden Hill. Picture: Google StreetView

Goalkeeper Dillon Barnes joins QPR with another keeper set to leave on loan

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has brought in goalkeeper Dillon Barnes. (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

