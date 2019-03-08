Search

Harrow Borough battle back to draw with Chalfont St. Peter

PUBLISHED: 16:00 29 July 2019

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker. Pic: TGSPHOTO

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker. Pic: TGSPHOTO

Harrow Borough fought back to salvage a 2-2 draw away at Chalfont St. Peter on Saturday.

The game stayed level until just before before half-time when the home side scored two quick-fire goals.

Dave Pitts grabbed the first for his team before the veteran Marvin Morgan got another before the break.

But Harrow found a way back into the game through a trialist 10 minutes into the second half.

They then drew level through an own goal as the opposition defender tried to clear the ball on his goal-line but could only help it in.

Boro take on Potters Bar Town at home in another pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

