Harrow Borough battle back to draw with Chalfont St. Peter

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker. Pic: TGSPHOTO TGSPHOTO c/o 27 Plaiters Way, Braintree, Essex, CM7 3LR - Editorial Use ONLY - FA Premier League and Football League images are subject to DataCo Licencing restrictions

Harrow Borough fought back to salvage a 2-2 draw away at Chalfont St. Peter on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The game stayed level until just before before half-time when the home side scored two quick-fire goals.

Dave Pitts grabbed the first for his team before the veteran Marvin Morgan got another before the break.

But Harrow found a way back into the game through a trialist 10 minutes into the second half.

They then drew level through an own goal as the opposition defender tried to clear the ball on his goal-line but could only help it in.

Boro take on Potters Bar Town at home in another pre-season friendly on Tuesday.