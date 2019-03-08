'Enough is enough' - Harrow Borough boss Baker calls for action after racist abuse allegedly aimed at players

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker said he was left "sad and angry" after some of his players were allegedly targeted with racist abuse by Dorchester Town supporters on Saturday.

Borough picked up a 2-1 away win thanks to a 97th minute winner but the game was overshadowed by reported racist chanting from a section of home supporters in the second half.

Baker said: "I'm sad and angry for my players who suffered appalling racist abuse in our league game against Dorchester.

"Just as poor was the so called protocol which wasn't followed correctly despite my request during the game.

"Unless this is dealt with in the harshest manner, it will never change.

"I lay no blame at Dorchester, whose staff, players and chairman were extremely supportive, embarrassed and apologetic after the game.

"The same can't be said for some of their supporters.

"It's not the first time my players have suffered this since moving to the Southern League but it needs to be the last.

"I have a wonderful group of honest lads that don't deserve this kind of hate.

"We will stick together through thick and thin, enough is enough."

In a statement, Dorchester Town said: "Dorchester Town Football Club are aware that there is an allegation of racist comments being made during the second half in the crowd of the home match against Harrow Borough.

"This allegation will be investigated thoroughly by the club. We would like to make it clear that the club will not accept racism in any form, regardless of the outcome of any investigation.

"The club have already reported the incident to Kick It Out and Dorset Police.

"The club would welcome anyone with any information regarding this allegation to please contact the chairman or club office.

"Until any investigation is completed the club are unable to make any further comment."