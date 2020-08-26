Search

Harrow Borough delighted crowds are allowed back in for matches

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 August 2020

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough were delighted when, after a nationwide campaign headed up by former Ministers Tracey Couch (Lab) and Cheryl Gillan (Cons), the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Sport, Nigel Huddleston MP, announced, in an acknowledgment that crowds at this level are relatively modest, that football clubs at the seventh tier and below of English football are to be allowed to re-open their matches for paying spectators.

Extensive arrangements and protocols regarding Covid security for both players and spectators, in keeping with government guidance, have been put in place by the South Harrow club over recent weeks in the anticipation and hope of this happening. Borough now await the Southern League Premier South’s fixtures being published, on Friday 28th August, with the league programme commencing on Saturday 19th September.

The club statement said: “It’s an opportunity for the club, as clubs above them in the football pyramid remain restricted to ‘behind closed doors’ action.

“So, for the first few weeks of the season at least - and maybe longer if Football League grounds re-open but only with attendance numbers restricted - football fans in Harrow who might normally travel into London or elsewhere to see a live game will have the chance to see good quality action on their doorsteps instead.”

Borough Chair Peter Rogers said: “We pride ourselves on the friendly welcome that we offer at Harrow Borough, and now look forward keenly to both our regular fans returning and first-time visitors coming along to our games.”

