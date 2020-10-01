Harrow Borough look to continue FA Cup run

Harrow Borough will be looking to continue their FA Cup run as they take on Isthmian League South East Division side Cray Valley PM this weekend.

Manager Steve Baker and his side will welcome The Millers to Earlsmead Stadium on Saturday for a second qualifying round tie and aim to put their poor league form behind them as they search for a first win.

The winners of the tie will bag themselves £3,375 in prize money while the losers will still receive £1,125.

Baker’s team know that although they are the favourites to progress it will not be easy as their opponents have got off to a strong start to the new campaign.

Harrow head into the clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Salisbury in the league on the weekend, despite taking the lead.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 64th minute when George Moore drove a low wind-assisted shot which was awkward for Liam Armstrong, hitting the ground in front of him.

But the Whites’ reaction was immediate and the ever-increasing input from Antonio Diaz saw him beat several Harrow players before having his left-footed effort saved on 65 minutes.

It was only six minutes later that Salisbury got back on terms, when Armstrong was charged with the task of taking a free kick well outside his area.

The keeper, whose kicking against the wind was exceptional, was able to find Marvin Brooks, whose headed flick to Diaz gave him the chance to again beat a defender before calmly placing his low shot past Southampton loanee Matthew Hall.

The initiative was now even more with the visitors and it took them only another five minutes before they scored again with what hopefully will be a typical finish from Brooks, who made the most of a sharp opportunity.

Harrow did throw everything at trying to nab an equaliser, but Salisbury held firm, defended well, and killed the game off to claim all three points.

Baker’s men were due to visit Met Police in the league on Tuesday and will then play host to Chesham next week (October 6).