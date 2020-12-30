Harrow Borough boss Baker pleased to see reaction after holding 'honest meeting' with players

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals) @GRAVIS.VISUALS

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker was pleased to see his side react positively in their 1-0 win over Hendon after holding an "honest meeting" with his squad.

Following a heavy 4-0 defeat at home to Weston-super-Mare, Baker admits he held a meeting with his squad to address their poor run of form which had seen them lose five league games in a row.

And the boss was delighted with the reaction from his side as they picked up a vital three points against the Greens.

He said: "Following the heavy defeat to Weston-super-Mare on the Saturday we got the squad in for a long, honest meeting on the Monday night.

"I hoped this would get a reaction and it did.

"Overall the game wasn't much of a spectacle due to the poor weather and if I'm being honest both sides looked a bit nervous on the day.

"But I felt over the 90 minutes we slightly edged it.

"To get three points and get only our second clean sheet in the league this season was massive."

Harrow began well against Hendon as Shaun Preddie fired over following a Michael Bryan corner.

George Moore then tracked across the edge of the penalty area to unleash a shot that slipped through goalkeeper Rihards Matrevics's hands, only for him to recover and stop the ball crossing the line.

Lewis Cole shot over following another Bryan corner before Harrow stopper Luca Ashby-Hammond made two successive saves from left-foot strikes by the dangerous Andronicos Georgiou.

Borough hit back with a Josh Andrew delivery to the near post where Marc Charles-Smith won the ball in front of Matrevics but a defender was on hand to clear.

After a quiet beginning to the second period, things came to life when Bryan tapped a free-kick to Moore, whose shot from 25 yards stung Matrevics's fingers as he tipped it over.

And in the 70th minute, Harrow got a free-kick allowing Moore to cross for Ben Tricker who touched the ball on for Charles-Smith to tap home at the far post.

The Reds are due to take on Walton Casuals at home on New Year's Day and face Merthyr Town away on Saturday.

Speaking about Saturday's game, Baker added: "They are in and around us so a positive result could start to get our season going again."