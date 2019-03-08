Harrow boss Baker pleased to escape with a point against Chesham
PUBLISHED: 14:00 16 October 2019
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker admits he was pleased to come away with a point away at Chesham United on Tuesday.
Ant O'Connor equalised late after Harrow had given away a penalty in the second half to salvage a 1-1 draw for his side.
The point put a stop to a run of two straight defeats in the BetVictor Southern Premier South, having also been beaten by Truro City 2-1 on Saturday.
Speaking about the game with Chesham, Baker said: "We haven't been on a great run recently. Confidence seemed a bit low.
"We didn't start too badly but for a 20-minute spell we were all over the place.
"If it wasn't for a couple of great saves the game could have been dead and buried at half-time.
"We made a silly mistake and gave away a penalty.
"We made a couple of changes and had a real go. We were just hoping we got that one chance and Ant O'Connor scored late on.
"It was a point against a very good Chesham side.
"We might not have deserved it but I don't care about that.
"We have a lot of games coming up now so hopefully that will help us."