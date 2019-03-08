Harrow boss Baker pleased to escape with a point against Chesham

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker admits he was pleased to come away with a point away at Chesham United on Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ant O'Connor equalised late after Harrow had given away a penalty in the second half to salvage a 1-1 draw for his side.

The point put a stop to a run of two straight defeats in the BetVictor Southern Premier South, having also been beaten by Truro City 2-1 on Saturday.

Speaking about the game with Chesham, Baker said: "We haven't been on a great run recently. Confidence seemed a bit low.

"We didn't start too badly but for a 20-minute spell we were all over the place.

"If it wasn't for a couple of great saves the game could have been dead and buried at half-time.

"We made a silly mistake and gave away a penalty.

"We made a couple of changes and had a real go. We were just hoping we got that one chance and Ant O'Connor scored late on.

"It was a point against a very good Chesham side.

"We might not have deserved it but I don't care about that.

"We have a lot of games coming up now so hopefully that will help us."