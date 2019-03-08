Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Harrow Borough boss Baker to make changes to squad after disappointing defeat

PUBLISHED: 09:30 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 24 October 2019

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker admits he will make changes to his squad after a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Metropolitan Police on Tuesday.

The Reds took the lead through Kunle Otudeko but goals from Ayoub Assal and Jack Mazzone handed Borough a fourth defeat from five games.

Ryan Moss has now departed the club and Baker says there will be more to follow.

"It wasn't good enough to be honest," he said.

"I expected us to get three points and I thought we were in a position to do that.

"Looking at the game, there's one or two that I didn't see enough commitment from.

"There were a couple who looked low in confidence but I haven't got time for that at the moment.

"I'm not having that kind of performance. There will be two or three going out and we have two or three returning from injury.

"I'm fed up of players making the same mistakes over and over again.

"We're now looking down the wrong end of the table. I've had that before and I don't want to go through it again so we need to make the changes."

Most Read

Warburton reveals why Hall has been left out of squad

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: PA

Central Middlesex Hospital: Plans to slash urgent care centre opening hours will go ahead from November

Brent Urgent Care Centre

Kensal Green fire: 200 fled burning Harrow Road hostel

Firefighters on the scene of the Kensal Green hostel fire on Friday night. Picture: LFB

Josh Hanson murder: Mum speaks of ‘a mother’s worst nightmare’ as Shane O’Brien jailed for minimum of 26 years

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

QPR 2 Reading 2: Player ratings

Toni Leistner of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Most Read

Warburton reveals why Hall has been left out of squad

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall. Picture: PA

Central Middlesex Hospital: Plans to slash urgent care centre opening hours will go ahead from November

Brent Urgent Care Centre

Kensal Green fire: 200 fled burning Harrow Road hostel

Firefighters on the scene of the Kensal Green hostel fire on Friday night. Picture: LFB

Josh Hanson murder: Mum speaks of ‘a mother’s worst nightmare’ as Shane O’Brien jailed for minimum of 26 years

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

QPR 2 Reading 2: Player ratings

Toni Leistner of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Harrow Borough boss Baker to make changes to squad after disappointing defeat

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Rugby: Six Saracens in England team for World Cup semi-final

Owen Farrell during a training session at the Arcs Urayasu Park, Chiba.

Gray hopes Hendon can kick on after much-needed victory

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Brennan says Wealdstone did not receive any luck in FA Cup defeat

Wealdstone were defeated in their FA Cup replay with Maidenhead. Picture: MontImageMedia

Southern League: Harrow Borough 1 Metropolitan Police 2

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker. Pic: TGSPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists