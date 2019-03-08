Harrow Borough boss Baker to make changes to squad after disappointing defeat

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker admits he will make changes to his squad after a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Metropolitan Police on Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Reds took the lead through Kunle Otudeko but goals from Ayoub Assal and Jack Mazzone handed Borough a fourth defeat from five games.

Ryan Moss has now departed the club and Baker says there will be more to follow.

"It wasn't good enough to be honest," he said.

"I expected us to get three points and I thought we were in a position to do that.

"Looking at the game, there's one or two that I didn't see enough commitment from.

"There were a couple who looked low in confidence but I haven't got time for that at the moment.

"I'm not having that kind of performance. There will be two or three going out and we have two or three returning from injury.

"I'm fed up of players making the same mistakes over and over again.

"We're now looking down the wrong end of the table. I've had that before and I don't want to go through it again so we need to make the changes."