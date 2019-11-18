Baker 'delighted' with away point but regrets choice of formation

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker was delighted to get a point away at Farnborough but regrets not starting in a 4-4-2 formation.

Andrew Sealey-Harris gave the home side the lead before half-time when he was not closed down and hit a fierce shot past Hafed Al-Droubi.

But Harrow levelled matters late on when Dylan Kearney met Jordan Ireland's cross-shot to ensure the points were shared.

Baker believes the changes he made to the team were key in his side getting back into the game and wishes he would have started in the same shape.

He said: "Having watched Farnborough the previous week against Hendon I knew we would be in for a real test as going forward they are as good as anybody in the league.

"First half they were the stronger side but I was very disappointed yet again with the manner we conceded.

"The next goal was always going to be crucial.

"In the second half we made some early changes to personnel and reverted back to our previous 4-4-2.

"We looked like a different team and all of a sudden looked a threat going forward.

"After we equalised the game could have gone either way but I was delighted with the point on the road.

"In hindsight I think I should have started with 4-4-2 and maybe the outcome would have been different.

"Unfortunately we picked up another injury which is putting a real strain on the club physically and financially."