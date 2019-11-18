Search

Advanced search

Baker 'delighted' with away point but regrets choice of formation

PUBLISHED: 17:30 18 November 2019

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker was delighted to get a point away at Farnborough but regrets not starting in a 4-4-2 formation.

Andrew Sealey-Harris gave the home side the lead before half-time when he was not closed down and hit a fierce shot past Hafed Al-Droubi.

But Harrow levelled matters late on when Dylan Kearney met Jordan Ireland's cross-shot to ensure the points were shared.

Baker believes the changes he made to the team were key in his side getting back into the game and wishes he would have started in the same shape.

He said: "Having watched Farnborough the previous week against Hendon I knew we would be in for a real test as going forward they are as good as anybody in the league.

"First half they were the stronger side but I was very disappointed yet again with the manner we conceded.

"The next goal was always going to be crucial.

"In the second half we made some early changes to personnel and reverted back to our previous 4-4-2.

"We looked like a different team and all of a sudden looked a threat going forward.

"After we equalised the game could have gone either way but I was delighted with the point on the road.

"In hindsight I think I should have started with 4-4-2 and maybe the outcome would have been different.

"Unfortunately we picked up another injury which is putting a real strain on the club physically and financially."

Most Read

Neighbours in Brondesbury slam inadequate housing repairs, antisocial behaviour and asbestos in their estates

Sabrina Taylor and Jason Savage have slammed shoddy repairs in their estate. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Decorated policewoman accused of protecting her Brent sister says she had ‘no idea’ she was handling a child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

General Election 2019: Candidates selected in all three of Brent’s constituencies

Left to right: Barry Gardiner, Tulip Siddiq and Dawn Butler are all standing again

General Election 2019: Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson arrives in Kensal Green to plant a tree and woo remain voters

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree at the Razumovsky Academy in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Most Read

Neighbours in Brondesbury slam inadequate housing repairs, antisocial behaviour and asbestos in their estates

Sabrina Taylor and Jason Savage have slammed shoddy repairs in their estate. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Decorated policewoman accused of protecting her Brent sister says she had ‘no idea’ she was handling a child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

General Election 2019: Candidates selected in all three of Brent’s constituencies

Left to right: Barry Gardiner, Tulip Siddiq and Dawn Butler are all standing again

General Election 2019: Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson arrives in Kensal Green to plant a tree and woo remain voters

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree at the Razumovsky Academy in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Baker ‘delighted’ with away point but regrets choice of formation

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Queens Park Harriers youngsters among those representing team Brent at London Youth Games

Queens Park Harriers members at the London Youth Games. Picture: QPH

Neighbours in Brondesbury slam inadequate housing repairs, antisocial behaviour and asbestos in their estates

Sabrina Taylor and Jason Savage have slammed shoddy repairs in their estate. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Decorated policewoman accused of protecting her Brent sister says she had ‘no idea’ she was handling a child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

General Election 2019: Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson arrives in Kensal Green to plant a tree and woo remain voters

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plants a tree at the Razumovsky Academy in College Road, Kensal Green. Picture: Nathalie Raffray
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists