Harrow Borough boss Baker admits it has been 'tough month' for his side

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals) @GRAVIS.VISUALS

Harrow Borough boss Steve Baker admits it has been a "tough month" for his side and believes Saturday's home clash with Salisbury will be another difficult test.

Borough made the long trip to Truro City on Saturday but suffered a 4-1 defeat in the BetVictor Southern Premier South.

They will look to bounce back against a Salisbury side on Saturday who sit just outside the play-off places, while Harrow are only six points above the relegation zone.

And the Borough boss accepts that his side will have to put in a very good performance if they are to walk away with anything.

"The month has been extremely tough and it will be no different this Saturday at home to Salisbury," he said.

"We will have to be at our best again to get something from the game."

Harrow took the lead on Saturday through George Moore's side-footed finish but were in front for just four minutes as Chinua Cole brought down William Swan and Tyler Harvey converted from the spot.

Both sides went in at the break level but it took just four minutes of the second half for the home side to take the lead as Will Dean shot past Luca Ashby-Hammond.

Swan headed past Ashby-Hammond on 59 minutes to further extend their advantage before Harvey nodded home a corner for his second of the game.

Borough also lost striker Marc Charles-Smith to a fractured arm during the game, meaning he will now miss the rest of the season.

And Baker believes his injury was a turning point for his side, adding: "We only had 14 players available and the five-hour journey is not the ideal preparation.

"However, first half we were very good. We started really well but again conceded straight after going in front but were very unfortunate not go in at the break 2-1 up.

"We did however lose Marc Charles-Smith to injury in the first half which later turned out to be a fractured arm. This for me was a real turning point.

"Second half we were sloppy and conceded two early goals where our defending was questionable to say the least."