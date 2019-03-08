Search

Harrow Borough beaten in final friendly as new forward joins before start of season

PUBLISHED: 14:00 07 August 2019

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough start their BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South season this Saturday at home to Merthyr Town.

Steve Baker's side ended their pre-season fixtures with a loss at home to Chertsey on Tuesday as they went down 2-1.

The Boro were also narrowly beaten by Bracknell Town on Saturday as they were edged out 3-2 by their opponents.

But Harrow have completed the signing of a new forward ahead of the new season in former Bristol Rovers winger Kunle Otudeko.

He has recently played for Hayes & Yeading United and also spent time with Oxford City.

Baker told the club website: "Kunle is an extremely quick and talented forward who I'm sure will excite the supporters and fit in well with our attacking style of play."

Harrow Borough also take on Hayes & Yeading United next Tuesday as they look to put their pre-season defeats behind them heading into the new campaign.

