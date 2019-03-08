Harrow reflect on season at annual awards night

Michael Bryan collects the award for Supporters' Player of the Year from Harrow Borough director Dennis Willis (pic: Simon Grigor) Archant

Hafed Al-Droubi was the big winner, taking home two prizes

Harrow Borough reflected on a successful campaign in the Evo-Stik South Premier South at their annual awards night earlier this month.

After being transferred into the division from the Bostik Premier last summer, Boro finished seventh in the new league.

Hafed Al-Droubi was the big winner on the night as the goalkeeper took home the prizes for both Players' Player of the Year and Management's Player of the Year.

Ryan Moss was awarded the Golden Boot for finish as Harrow's top scorer, while Michael Bryan scooped the Supporters' Player of the Year prize.

Josh Andrew, meanwhile, took home the Geoff Patrick Memorial Sword, which is given to the Vice-President's Player of the Year.

It was an enjoyable evening for all in attendance as they looked back on an enjoyable season in the Evo-Stik South Premier South.

Boro will hope to do even better next term, but can now enjoy a few weeks off before returning for pre-season training.