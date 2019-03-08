FA Cup: Harrow Borough 5 Binfield 0

Harrow's Ant O'Connor celebrates scoring (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

In the end it was a comfortable passage for Harrow into the next round, but their plucky and confident Hellenic League opponents gave them a few scares.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After a bright opening to the game, they were still well in the tie at the three-quarter mark, before they succumbed to three late goals.

Steve Baker reshuffled his pack, handing a first start to Kunle Otudeko while Josh Andrew and Kensley Maloney returned to the starting line-up.

With Harrow attacking the school end, Otudeko was in early action, crossing for George Moore to control to ball and fire a shot that was deflected wide.

But Binfield looked sharp early on, and some neat passing led to Jack Thomson-Wheeler getting in on the right and driving a dangerous cross-shot across the home goalmouth, before captain Sean Moore saw his shot saved by Hafed Al-Droubi.

Harrow's George Moore saw his fierce free-kick held by Joe Williams at the second attempt, with Binfield's Asa Povey then shaking off two Borough defenders to shoot narrowly wide.

But on 25 minutes, Binfield keeper Williams didn't come off his line to take charge of a high ball dropping a few yards out, a scramble ensued and, in a degree of panic, Idris Kamara felled Anthony O'Connor.

Michael Bryan tucked away the resulting penalty, with the Ulsterman having scored Harrow's last goal in the FA Cup, a full two years ago.

Otudeko had a long-range effort narrowly off target, and Chinua Cole burst forward past three defenders before poking wide, but Binfield were still threatening, as Jamie McClurg held off Maloney to force a save from Al-Droubi, who then held Moore's long-range effort.

In the 41st minute, Harrow doubled their lead as O'Connor won a header from a throw, flicking the ball on to Otudeko, and he played it on to Moore who blasted home from just inside the box, despite Williams getting a hand to it.

Bryan's shot was deflected over, and Williams saved from Moore, as the half ended with Harrow two goals up.

Borough now looked the better side and opened the second period strongly as Bryan's cross nearly crept in at the far post, and Jordan Ireland got his head to a driven cross from Moore but couldn't sufficiently redirect the ball.

You may also want to watch:

Josh Andrew then crossed for O'Connor to glance a header against the far post and Moore got on the end of Al-Droubi's long ball downfield, setting up Otudeko whose fierce drive was tipped over by Williams.

Binfield weren't lying down, however, and after Povey had shot wide, Al-Droubi made a fine double save to keep out Povey and Danny Horscroft.

Otudeko and Moore played in O'Connor who really should have scored but allowed Williams to get to the ball first.

Then Moore's shot was blocked by Gavin, and Otudeko headed over from the ensuing corner.

Williams snatched Otudeko's cross from the head of its intended recipient, O'Connor, and launched a quick break that was only stopped by a fine Chinua Cole tackle as Harrow were by no means home and hosed.

But a third goal in the 77th minute relaxed any nerves as Moore found Andrew, raiding on the right, and he played a perfect pass inside for O'Connor to finish calmly.

Moore and O'Connor went close with Binfield visibly tiring, before Harrow made it 4-0 after 85 minutes.

O'Connor was the provider this time, getting to the left-hand byline before cutting the ball back for Moore to control and hammer in.

Williams tipped over a shot from Bryan and Preddie's close-range diving header from Bryan's left-wing cross went wide, before Harrow ended the scoring in the 90th minute.

Otudeko found O'Connor in acres of space on the right-hand side of the box and August's player of the month drove a low shot past Williams's right hand.

Now all eyes will be on Wembley and Monday's second qualifying round draw, with Harrow's next action on Tuesday when they make the short trip up the A40 to face Beaconsfield Town in the League Cup.

Harrow: Al-Droubi, Andrew, C Cole, Preddie, Pepera (Fenton 64), Ireland (Keita 74), Otudeko, Maloney (L Cole 64), O'Connor, Bryan, Moore. Unused subs: Muhemba, Moss.

Attendance: 121.