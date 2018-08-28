Search

Southern League: Harrow 3 Kings Langley 4

PUBLISHED: 18:13 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:13 29 December 2018

Ryan Moss of Harrow Borough (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow ended 2018 on a losing note after a seven-goal thriller at Earlsmead.

Buoyed by their Boxing Day derby success over Hendon, a sixth win in eight league outings, Steve Baker’s men were behind after just nine minutes.

The home side conceded a penalty just past the quarter-hour mark and found themselves 3-0 down on 24 minutes.

But Lewis Cole hit back almost immediately to provide somme cheer for the home supporters.

Kings Langley restored their three-goal cushion two minutes before the break, though, to go back to their dressing room with a 4-1 lead.

But the second half was only three minutes old when captain Ryan Moss grabbed Harrow’s second.

And Ryan Haugh cut the gap to one with the home side’s third goal of the afternoon before the hour mark to raise hopes of salvaging something from the game.

It was not to be, though, and the visitors held on to take all three points, leaving Harrow to now focus on their New Year’s Day trip to bottom club Staines Town.

Harrow: Al-Droubi, Andrew, Haugh, Gough, Fenton, Oseni, Kearney, Ireland, Moss, Bryan, Cole. Subs: O’Connor, Pearce, El-Sahib, McLeod, Ismajli.

*Hendon were without a fixture, but have seen Taofiq Olomowewe and Ricardo German leave the club.

Olomowewe has signed for Carshalton Athletic, while German is expected to join Crawley Town when the transfer window opens on January 1.

A statement on the club’s website said: “We thank both players for their efforts whilst with the club and we wish them well for the future.”

The Greens have added striker Lewis Toomey to their ranks, though, and will be hoping he can add to the 10 goals already netted this season for Hayes & Yeadinng United.

Toomey began his career with Kings Langley, then joined Hemel Hempstead Town after two productive campaigns.

He has also played for Chalfont St Peter, Hitchin Town, St Albans City, Boreham Wood and Chesham United, where he scored 18 goals last season.

