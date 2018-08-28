Search

Southern League: Harrow Borough 3 Hendon 1

PUBLISHED: 18:30 26 December 2018

Lee Power

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow earned the bragging rights from their Boxing Day derby with Hendon at Earlsmead.

Steve Baker’s men had come from two goals down to draw with Weymouth at the weekend, while Hendon went down 1-0 at home to Frome.

But the visitors were first on the scoreboard as leading scoring Ricardo German netted from the spot after only six minutes.

The home side were back on terms before the quarter-hour mark thanks to Ryan Moss and it remained deadlocked until just past the hour.

Jordan Ireland restored Harrow’s lead before Hendon boss Jimmy Gray made three changes in quick succession.

But Saturday’s two-goal hero Dylan Kearney made sure of the points with a third Harrow goal 12 minutes from time to maintain their hold on fourth place, ahead of another home fixture against Kings Langley on Saturday.

Defeat saw Hendon slip to eighth and they return to action on New Year’s Day with a home match against Chesham United at Silver Jubilee Park, when Harrow visit Staines.

Harrow: Al-Droubi, Andrew, Haugh, Preddie, Fenton, Oseni, Kearney (O’Connor 88), Ireland, Moss, Bryan (Pearce 90), Cole. Unused subs: Ismajli, Elsahib.

Hendon: Boness, Alexander-Greenaway, Chappell, Murphy-McVey (Hunte 74), Olomowewe, Locke, Mbengui (Brown 73), Harriott, German, Hippolyte-Patrick, Lucien (Crichlow 68). Unused subs: Abrahams, McGleish.

