Southen League: Harrow 0 Wimborne Town 1

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow slipped to a fifth home league defeat in six as Wimborne substitute Aiden Shepherd came off the bench to score a classy 69th-minute winner.

Harrow welcomed back Marc Charles-Smith, re-signed from Farnborough, up front alongside Dylan Kearney, but on a wet afternoon it was the Magpies who were dominant from the start.

Curtis Young's shot from a very tight angle was turned round the post by Hafed Al-Droubi, who then saved from Sam Bayston who had slipped past George Fenton.

Borough's first attempt was a 20-yarder from Lewis Cole, held by Dorchester's young Bournemouth loanee keeper Cameron Plain.

Young's rapid break set up Tony-James Lee who turned two defenders to bring a good save from Al-Droubi, George Moore heading over from Thomas Scott's free-kick.

Luke Burbidge was then closed down by three Harrow defenders but still managed to get his shot away, the ball going just wide.

Lee shot wide from another Magpies attack, before the half closed with Harrow's best chance of the afternoon, as Charles-Smith got to the left-hand by-line and pulled the ball across to Moore, whose poked shot was blocked for a corner.

Al-Droubi made a good save at the feet of Bayston as the second period began, before Jordan Ireland fired over from the edge of the box.

Scott's deep cross from the left was then returned into the box by Josh Andrew, Moore meeting the ball with a header that Plain saved well at the foot of his post.

Both managers made a change in the 66th minute, with Harrow going to four at the back in order to introduce Joakim Ehui.

But it was the visitors' change that paid dividends, three minutes later, as their new man Shepherd did brilliantly to turn away from his markers on the edge of the box and fire a low shot across Al-Droubi into the far corner.

Two further Harrow substitutions did not improve matters, and in particular as they chased an equaliser they missed Charles-Smith's ability to hold the ball up.

Their only shout at an equaliser came when Lewis Cole's angled shot from Scott's cross flew across the goalmouth, just ahead of Ehui.

Harrow sit 12th in the table after this loss, but the next seven teams down could catch them with games in hand, whilst the 'last 10 games' form table shows then sitting in 20th place.

Next Saturday sees a first-ever trip to Yate Town, one of those sides below them, but one who are in much better form and who'll be buoyed by having gone to Braintree in the FA Trophy and dumping out the Conference South side.

Harrow: Al-Droubi, Andrew, Scott, Pepera, Preddie, Ireland, L Cole, Fenton (Ehui 66), Kearney (Muhemba 80), Moore, Charles-Smith (Akintunde 80).

Attendnace: 113.