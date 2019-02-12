Harrow cruise to success over Poole to end long wait for league win

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Evo-Stik South Premier South: Harrow Borough 4 (Keita 27, 54, O’Connor 50, 65) Poole Town 0

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harrow Borough returned to winning ways in the Evo-Stik South Premier South in emphatic fashion with a 4-0 success at home to Poole Town.

Prior to Saturday, Boro had not triumphed in the league since beating Metropolitan Police on January 5, a run of seven games.

Steve Baker’s men took the lead in the 27th minute when Frank Keita found the target for the hosts.

The Rogers Family Stadium outfit then doubled their leads five minutes into the second half with Anthony O’Connor the scorer.

Keita was at the double in the 54th minute as he nabbed Harrow’s third of the afternoon.

And the scoring was complete 11 minutes later with O’Connor also adding his second of the game for Boro.

It was a timely success for the Rogers Family Stadium club as they closed to within three points of the play-off places.

And Baker’s boys will hope to build on that success when they entertain Walton Casuals in the league on Tuesday.