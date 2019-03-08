Southern League: Harrow 2 Swindon Supermarine 3

Harrow snatched defeat from the jaws of victory after conceding three goals in the last 15 minutes on Saturday.

Steve Baker's men led, somewhat fortuitously, but some poor defensive errors condemned them to a sixth home defeat in seven games.

For the second successive Saturday, Harrow lost a player to injury in the pre-match warm-up as Kunle Otudeko joined Michael Bryan, Ryan Haugh, Frank Keita (last Saturday's injury confirmed as a broken metatarsal) and Anthony O'Connor on the injured list.

Excellence Muhemba came into the starting line-up, with last week's pre-game pull-out Jordan Ireland able to take a place on the bench.

With the rain pouring down, Swindon were first to show, with Stuart Fleetwood putting a long-range shot wide before testing Hafed Al-Droubi with a header from a free-kick.

Harrow's first attempt on goal saw Dylan Kearney's shot rebound to Muhemba, whose fierce shot was deflected wide.

The resulting corner fell to Lewis Cole on the edge of the box, and his low drive was saved by Martin Horsell.

Kearney shot past the near post and Lewis Cole was again denied by Horsell while at the other end Bradley Gray's sharp turn gave him a shooting opportunity, with Al-Droubi saving.

The Harrow keeper made a great point-blank save to deny James Guthrie, who had got past Josh Andrew, and then made a fine tip-over of Gray's header.

And Swindon ended the half on the up with George Fenton blocking Liddiard's diving header on the goal-line.

Manny Williams's flick header from George Moore's corner went just over the bar as the second half began, and Horsell then came rapidly off his line to save at Williams's feet.

Fleetwood was then stopped by a Preddie challenge as he broke through on goal, while Moore's deflected shot was saved and Swindon's Williams went past Adam Pepera, bring a fine save from Al-Droubi.

There then followed a succession of Swindon corners, but Borough came through that unscathed and, in the 71st minute, took the lead.

A beautiful ball from Williams picked out Moore on the left hand edge of the area and he cut inside a defender and placed a low right-foot shot past Horsell's left hand.

Even better, two minutes later, Harrow added a second as Ireland, on as a half-time substitute for Josh Andrew, a further injury victim (groin), ended a nice string of passes with a through ball to Williams, who lashed it past Horsell.

The visitors immediately made a double substitution, and one of the newcomers, Ryan Campbell, halved the deficit seconds later as he arrived at the far post to beat Preddie to a deep cross from the right.

Borough looked nervy and in the 80th minute, Fenton's awful square pass was picked off by Campbell who ran on to score his second.

And an awful couple of minutes for Fenton continued when he went to ground as an opponent ran at him, regained his footing, but brought down the forward.

Al-Droubi got both hands to Michael Hopkins' penalty, but could only push it onto the post from where it went in.

Harrow pressed to level with substitute Dylan Ive, a new signing, putting in some excellent crosses but Kearney headed Chinua Cole's cross wide, Moore's angled shot was pushed away and Muhemba's drive was parried by Horsell.

In stoppage time, Borough were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box and Moore's attempt cleared the visiting wall, but kissed the top of the bar.

The week ahead will see the injury-hit Harrow squad travel to Hampton & Richmond Borough on Tuesday night in the Middlesex Senior Cup, before a league trip to a Farnborough side on the same number of points as Harrow, next Saturday.

Harrow: Al-Droubi, Andrew (Ireland 46), C Cole, Pepera, Fenton, Preddie, Muhemba, L Cole, Kearney, Moore, Williams (Ive 79). Unused subs: Otudeko, Pearce.

Attendance: 146.