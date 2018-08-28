Kearney double fires Harrow to success over Beaconsfield

Harrow manager Steve Baker (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Evo-Stik South Premier South: Harrow Borough 2 (Kearney 12, 86) Beaconsfield Town 1 (Morgan 4)

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harrow Borough moved into the play-off places in the Evo-Stik South Premier South with a 2-1 win at home to Beaconsfield Town.

Despite the end result, Boro had to battle back from conceding an early goal after Marvin Morgan put Town ahead in just the fourth minute.

Home manager Steve Baker did not see his team stay behind for long, with Dylan Kearney equalising eight minutes later.

Though there was plenty of effort and endeavour from both sides, there were no further goals in the first half as the teams headed down the tunnel level at 1-1.

The match seemed to be heading for a draw, with the rivals again evenly matched throughout the second period.

With four minutes remaining, though, Kearney found the net again to hand the Rogers Family Stadium club a vital win.

Victory lifted Harrow up to fourth in the table ahead of a trip to fellow high-flyers Weymouth on Saturday.

Harrow: Al-Droubi, Andrew, Haugh, Ireland, Preddie, Keita (Gladdy 90), Kearney, McLeod, Moss, Bryan, Cole.

Subs: Pearce, Elsahib, Muhemba.