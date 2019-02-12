Preddie on target as Harrow draw with Walton

Evo-Stik South Premier South: Harrow Borough 1 (Preddie 37) Walton Casuals 1 (Brown 51)

Harrow Borough were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Walton Casuals in the Evo-Stik South Premier South.

Having beaten play-off rivals Poole Town 4-0 at home at the weekend, Boro were hoping to follow that up with another success over Casuals.

The match got off to a good start for Steve Baker’s men as the hosts took a 37th-minute lead through Shaun Preddie.

That was a lead the Rogers Family Stadium club would hold to half-time, but they were pegged back early in the second half.

Cole Brown levelled up for Walton in the 51st minute, much to the disappointment of the Harrow faithful.

Both teams huffed and puffed in search of a winner, but ultimately came up short in their quest for one.

Boro will hope they can return to winning ways on Saturday when they entertain leaders Taunton Town.

Harrow: Al-Droubi, Andrew, Haugh, Preddie, Oseni, Keita, O’Connor, McLeod (Odetola 66), Moss, Bryan, Bitmean (Holland 67).

Subs: Gough, Muhemba, Moore.

Walton: Gerrar, Mills, Sheridan, Tolfrey, Milence, Bettache, Roberts, Sarpong (Keetch 30), Beckles, Sheckleford, Brown.

Subs: Farrell, Fejzo, Robins, Alves.

Attendance: 146.