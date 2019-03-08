Southern League: Harrow 1 Truro City 2

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The ten minutes of pressure with which Harrow almost snatched a draw that would have been daylight robbery, wasn't enough to disguise what had gone on before.

The hosts produced an inept display of scant ideas and hardly any attacking threat, with the visitors better man-for-man all over the pitch.

New signing Matt Drage his debut as part of a three-man back line as Harrow reverted to a wing-back formation.

And in the initial minutes it seemed to have some merit as a Dylan Kearney effort from the left was blocked, Luke Warner-Eley crossing in the aftermath for Ryan Moss to nod down for Frank Keita to shoot over.

A Josh Andrew cross was deflected to Lewis Cole who shot wide, and Warner-Eley spotted keeper James Hamon off his line and tried a chip that went over the bar.

But after 15 minutes the visitors settled and Drage had to make a good clearance from a dangerous Harvey cross.

In the 24th minute they went ahead as Shaun Preddie's poor clearance was picked up by Luke Jephcott, whose shot was well saved by Hafed Al-Droubi but the Harrow defence was flat-footed as Tyler Harvey was able to get to the ball first and fire it across Al-Droubi into the far corner.

The confidence spread through the Cornish ranks and Harrow weren't in the game for the rest of the half.

Drage blocked Harrison Davis's shot, with Austin Booth denied by Al-Droubi in his effort with the rebound.

Naill Thompson's deep cross then found Ryan Law stealing in and his drive brought a great save from Al-Droubi.

Thompson then twisted away from Keita and Andrew, his fierce shot turned over the bar by the Harrow keeper.

It should have been 2-0 in first-half stoppage-time as a quick free-kick saw the Borough defence switched off and Booth should have done way better when through with just Al-Droubi to beat, firing over the bar.

A double block by George Fenton and Al-Droubi stopped Thompson as the second half opened.

A Warner-Eley cross just eluded Moss at the far post but Harrow still looked devoid of any ideas, with aimless long balls hoofed upfield for Moss and Kearney, unsupported from midfield, all that appeared to be in their thoughts.

It was no surprise that after 63 minutes, a treble substitution was being prepared, but it was too late as at that moment Harrow conceded again.

Jordan Ireland lost the ball upfield and Truro broke quickly on the left. The ball was played into the middle and Jephcott's shot was blocked by Preddie's arm. Harvey smashed home the penalty.

Off went the hugely disappointing Kearney and Moss, even taking into account the poor service received, and Ireland, and on came Anthony O'Connor, George Moore and Kunle Otudeko.

There was no immediate change as Harvey went close to his hat-trick, lifting Al-Droubi's punch back over him but also over the bar, and Thompson went clear only to be denied by a good Al-Droubi save.

Drage headed Keita's free-kick across goal but there was no-one in attendance.

Then, with about 10 minutes left Harrow suddenly found some life as O'Connor headed a cross on to Fenton, who should have done way better than blaze his shot wildly over the bar.

In the 82nd minute, Hamon in the Truro goal finally had to do some work, turning away Moore's angled shot, and he then made a second save from Moore, Preddie firing the rebound over the bar.

Drage was pushed forward and in the 89th minute cropped up on the right, hitting a beautiful curling cross that Keita rose to head home.

Another Drage cross then caused Harvey, the two-goal man now putting in a shift at the back, to hack the ball clear.

But five minutes of stoppage time could not produce another Harrow chance and it was yet another home defeat.

With just four points from the last 18 on offer, and only one of those games having been away from home, Harrow followers are starting to forget about the hope of a play-off position and instead start to refocus on the all-too-familiar prospect of a long, tough winter ahead.

They visit Chesham on Tuesday.

Harrow: Al-Droubi, Andrew, Warner-Eley, Drage, Fenton, Preddie, Kearney (O'Connor 64), Ireland (Moore 64), Moss (Otudeko 64), Keita, Cole.

Unused subs: Maloney, Pearce.

Attendance: 197.