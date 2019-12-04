London Senior Cup: Harrow 1 Brentford B 7

Harrow found themselves outgunned and outclassed by a slick passing Bees side on Tuesday.

There was a first start for Dylan Ive as Harrow attacked the school end on a night that was a tad milder than others recently. George Moore robbed Jaakko Oksanen and advanced to drive the ball across goal, while at the other end Sean Preddie made a fine interception from Jaden Brissett's dangerous cross, before making a great covering tackle to stop the same player.

At this stage of proceedings play was end-to-end, and Moore exchanged passes with Excellence Muhemba before testing Nathan Shepperd with an angled shot.

The same two players combined again, with Muhemba nodding on for Moore to cut inside and lift a left-footer over the bar.

Ive's cross was half-cleared to Lewis Cole, whose shot was too high, and at the other end Thomas Scott cleared the danger after Brissett's clever backheel had led to a scramble.

Adam Pepera got back to head a dipping effort over his own bar, but the ensuing corner led to the 33rd minute opener, as Joe Adams followed up to fire home after MGustav ogensen's shot was blocked.

Bees boss Neil MacFarlane was shouting at his players to hunt the ball down from the restart and they did just that, allowing Arthur Read to advance to fire home the second barely seconds after the first had been scored.

And the game was all-but-over as a contest after 39 minutes as Harrow lost possession and Brissett fired a lovely low shot past Hafed Al-Droubi's right hand into the corner of the net.

The Brentford youngsters were now flying and before half-time Pepera made a fine block to deny Adams, Muhemba cleared Brissett's header off the line, and Al-Droubi dived full-length to keep out Aubrel Koutsimouka's shot.

George Fenton's header from Michael Bryan's free-kick drew a decent save from Shepperd, but it didn't take long in the second half for Brentford to go further ahead as, in the 56th minute, Brissett sent Mogensen through to round Al-Droubi and slot home.

Borough pulled a goal back in the 64th minute, as Bryan's near-post corner went straight in, with Ive distracting the visiting keeper and appearing to some observers to get a touch. Steve Baker then brought on Leo Donnellan for his debut, as well as Juwon Akintunde and Kunle Otudeko, but none had any influence on the remainder of the game as, stung by conceding a goal, Brentford switched to a higher gear still.

Nick Tsaroulla's 70th-minute pass freed Mogensen to run through and drive home and the Danish Under-19 international completed his hat-trick with a penalty three minutes later after Otudeko had brought down Tsaroulla.

Harrow's back-line had no answer to the sheer pace of their opponents and in the 77th minute, Mogensen went round Al-Droubi again but was denied by Scott handling his effort on the line.

Referee Mr Warren showed great compassion in only booking the Harrow player, but Adams showed no mercy as he fired home the penalty to make it 7-1.

Akintunde failed to connect with a Preddie cross, but further Bees goals might have followed in the closing minutes as one shot came back off the crossbar and Mogensen and Hammar both shot over.

Brentford B were the best side Harrow played last season and this could well be the same this time round.

Nevertheless this result is unlikely to do much for what has appeared in recent games to be very brittle confidence and this will be tested hard this Saturday when third-place Tiverton Town visit The Rogers Family Stadium.

Harrow: Al-Droubi, Preddie, Scott, Pepera, Fenton, Ireland (Donnellan 66), Ive (Otudeko 66), L Cole, Muhemba, Moore, Bryan (Akintunde 66). Unused subs: Charles-Smith, Andrew.

Attendance: 91.