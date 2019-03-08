FA Cup: Harrow 0 Carshalton 1

Hafed Al-Droubi of Harrow

Harrow Borough's dreams of a money spinning run in the FA Cup came to an end after an inconsistent and at times lacklustre display against a strong Carshalton Athletic side.

After a shambolic second half display on Tuesday against Beaconsfield Town, manager Steve Baker reshuffled the team with Ant O'Connor playing as the lone striker, as George Fenton, Ryan Moss and George Moore dropped to the bench.

Kunle Otudeko, Kensley Maloney and Luke Warner-Ely made starts as the injured Chinua Cole and Adam Pepera missed out.

On a sunny and very warm afternoon Boro started slowly and were lucky to survive an early scare in the second minute as Carshalton's Ricky Korboa beat Shaun Preddie to a long ball over the top and shot from the edge of the box, only to see his effort bounce off the post.

On 17 minutes after a free kick just inside the Harrow half, Paris Hamilton-Downes found himself in space and struck his shot against the Boro crossbar only for the linesman to rule for an offside.

Harrow were sitting very deep and Carshalton were the sharper in their play, moving the ball about a lot quicker and finding their forwards with ease.

Korboa beat Josh Andrew on the Boro right and put in excellent cross which Lewis Cole dealt with well, just beating Christie Pattisson to the ball in the six-yard box.

After 20 minutes it was still all Carshalton as Adayinka Adeniyi played a great ball right to left for Korboa to run on to. Leaving the Boro defence flat footed, he struck his shot from just inside the Harrow box only to see it hit the inside of Hafed Al-Droubi's left hand post, with Hafed making a splendid save to keep out Korboa's follow-up shot.

But on the 25-minute mark Carshalton's pressure finally paid off.

With Jordan Ireland still off the pitch after receiving medical attention from the physio and the Boro defence wrong-footed, another Carshalton through ball found Pattisson whose right foot shot found the net after hitting the post.

It was no more than Carshalton deserved and Harrow's first attempt on target came on 30 minutes when, after a foul on O'Connor, Otudeko's free kick cannoned back off the Carshalton wall.

Athletic continued to apply pressure, with Al-Droubi making a great save from the lively Korboa and Tommy Bradford also going close for Carshalton.

But with 10 minutes of the first half left Boro did start to exert some influence on the game.

tudeko capitalised on a rare Carshalton defensive mistake to play in Frank Keita, who was just unable to get his shot away.

And a succession of Michael Bryan corners had the Carshalton defence hurriedly clearing their lines, although when goalkeeper Kleton Perntreou flapped, missing the ball, Jordan Ireland was just unable to apply the finishing touch.

As the first half drew to close Boro could have no complaints as Carshalton could have easily have gone in two or three goals to the good.

Baker brought on Ryan Moss for Frank Keita as the second half began and O'Connor had a shot comfortably saved before Korboa put the ball into the Boro net but was waved offside.

The game then turned in the 51st minute when Carshalton defender Daniel Pappoe was shown a straight red card by referee Ions after clattering into the back of O'Connor.

Boro were now starting to find a bit more space, but it was still Carshalton coming up with the clearer chances with Korboa again shooting just wide after 60 minutes.

George Moore replaced Otudeko and Boro were at last starting to match Carshalton.

Michael Bryan shot wide and on 68 minutes Boro then had their best chance of the game after good work by Warner-Ely on Carshalton's right side, as Lewis Cole made the overlap and his cross found O'Connor whose header was half saved by Perntreou.

Moss got to the rebound but his shot went over the crossbar.

Shaun Preddie had a cross-shot saved before at the other end Cheadle drew a good save out of Al-Droubi.

With time running out Cole played in O'Connor, who perhaps could have done better, with his shot being saved by keeper Perntreou low down to his right.

Excellence Muhemba came on for Maloney with 10 minutes to go and Bryan went on a jinking run and crossed for the substitute, who blazed his shoot over the crossbar.

Boro were finally making the extra man count as Moore cut in from the right and crossed for Moss who hit his shot on the half volley, with Perntreou making a good save.

Harrow desperately pressed for a late equaliser and a Moore cross was half cleared and Moss headed wide from a Warner-Ely cross.

But Athletic stood firm and saw out the last few minutes and on the balance of play, deserved their win as Boro's hopes of FA Cup glory ended for another year.

Next up on Tuesday evening, Blackfield & Langley visit the Rogers Family Stadium.

Harrow: Al-Droubi, Andrew, Warner-Ely, Preddie, Ireland, Maloney (Muhemba), Keita (Moss), Otudeko (Moore), O'Connor, Bryan, L Cole. Unused subs: Fenton, Pearce.

Attendance: 157.