National League: Hampton & Richmond 2 Wealdstone 1

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography) Archant

Wealdstone suffered defeat at the hands of Hampton & Richmond Borough in the National League South on Saturday at Beveree Stadium.

Goals from loan striker Ruel Sotiriou either side of half-time were too much for the Stones, who scored a consolation goal courtesy of Christian Smith in the second half.

The game began quickly when both sides tried to break the deadlock in the early stages.

Beavers midfielder Casey Maclaren attempted to test Stones ‘keeper Jonathan North with a weak shot inside three minutes.

But Wealdstone went close seconds later when a dangerous ball from the right-hand side by Rhys Tyler was headed wide by Stefan Brown.

The game settled down after 10 minutes, as good skill and a turn from Stones’ Danny Green eventually fell to Brown who shot wide of the far post from the edge of the box.

A flurry of strikes from Green and Tarryn Allarakhia were blocked halfway into the first half before Simon Mensah was fouled on the edge of the box.

Hampton countered from the Stones corner and Ryan Hill was able to cross to the far post towards Sotiriou whose deflected volley bounced past North after 24 minutes.

The Stones would have been disappointed to concede against the run of play, Hampton almost doubled their lead two minutes later when a fierce left-footed strike from full-back Oliver Sprague dropped over the bar.

Bobby Wilkinson’s men went into the break a goal behind looking for a big turnaround in the second half, which began with a long-range shot from Sotiriou two minutes in which drifted high and wide of the Stones net.

Pressure began to mount on the home side, as Rhys Tyler had his shot blocked in the box five minutes after the break.

It did not take long for Sotiriou to double his tally, as the striker capitalised on an error from Stones skipper Jerome Okimo on 54 minutes.

But there was life in the Stones when substitute David Pratt was fouled in the box and makeshift centre-half Smith converted from the spot with 25 minutes left.

The home side went searching for a third and Tyrell Miller-Rodney almost found it in the 73rd minute when his strike from outside the box fizzed wide.

Wealdstone lofted a free-kick into the penalty box three minutes later which was headed down by Okimo for Brown, who was just beaten to the ball by Beavers goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Another chance for the Stones was headed away by Hampton after Green’s cross and the resulting corner was headed down again by Okimo but could not find a teammate at the far post.

Monakana had his free-kick blocked by Miller-Rodney with less than 10 minutes to go and the resulting corner almost found Freddie Grant who leaped highest at the far post before it was deflected wide for another corner.

Wealdstone youngster Femi Azeez almost found an equaliser seconds later when a Stones corner found the winger on the edge of the box but the finish could not beat Maynard-Brewer as Hampton & Richmond held firm in the latter stages to see off Wealdstone pressure.