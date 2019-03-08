National League: Hampton & Richmond 2 Wealdstone 0

National League South Leaders Wealdstone slipped to defeat against 15th-placed Hampton at The Beveree Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Danilo Orsi-Dadomo and Jake Gray secured a convincing victory for the Beavers, as Stones fell to only their third league defeat this season.

The match started at a frantic pace, with both sides trying to settle into the tempo of the game, and establish a rhythm.

The Stones were tantalisingly close to taking an early lead in the 13th minute as the creative Billy Clifford, who was already pulling the strings in the heart of midfield, forced a smart save from Beavers' goalkeeper Dan Lincoln.

A moment later, Dejon Noel-Williams slid in for the rebound, but a combination of Lincoln and the post denied the striker from adding to his recent flurry of goals this season.

In the 25th minute, the Beavers generated their own scoring opportunity, as Ruaridh Donaldson surged past the Wealdstone defence for a one-on-one with Jonathan North, who produced a fantastic near-post save to deny the hosts.

Clifford continued to significantly impact the match, curling a brilliant effort narrowly wide in the 37th minute from just outside the edge of the box.

As the half progressed, the match continued in the same edgy vein, with both sides grappling to establish ascendancy.

North was on fine form on his return to the Stones line-up, producing a number of keys saves.

After a goalless first half, the second half commenced in a feistier fashion, as the Stones emerged with added impetus, looking to seize an early advantage.

But the Beavers took the lead against the run of play in the 56th minute, as Orsi-Dadomo profited from a quick attack to round North and slot into an empty net.

In the 65th minute, the Beavers went close to doubling their lead as Ryan Hill surged into the Wealdstone box, but Stevens was well positioned to tackle him and then block Sam Deadfield's follow-up from the edge of the box.

Dean Brennan made a triple substitution with the introduction of Jack Jebb, Jacob Mendy and Ross Lafayette galvanising the visitors to nearly draw level.

New signing Jebb was close to scoring on his debut as he struck a low shot, but Lincoln was equal to the effort.

The Beavers made sure of the points in the 81st minute as they mounted a quick counter attack through Matt Young on the right wing, which resulted in Gray latching onto Young's cross to fire home past North, sealing an important victory for the home side.