Harrow bid to end winless run at Gosport

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 March 2019

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boro lost 2-1 at home to Frome Town last weekend

Harrow Borough will look to avoid a third straight loss in the Evo-Stik South Premier South when they visit relegation-threatened Gosport Borough on Saturday.

Boro missed out on claiming a valuable success last weekend as they went down 2-1 at home to struggling Frome Town.

Things had started well for Steve Baker’s boys as a goal from Mark Bitmead, his first for the club, saw them lead 1-0 at half-time.

The Rogers Family Stadium side, however, were pegged back just 10 minutes into the second half when Troy Simpson scored for the Robins.

And Simpson was on target again six minutes from time to send Harrow crashing to a home defeat.

Boro remain in touch of the play-off places despite the defeat, but know their form must soon improve.

And what better way to start stringing results together than by claiming all three points on their trip to Gosport on Saturday.

