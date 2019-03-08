Southern League: Gosport Borough 0 Harrow 1

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Harrow avenged an earlier loss against Gosport with a stoppage-time winner on Saturday.

Back in September, Gosport scored a late winner to take all the points away from The Rogers Family Stadium.

Six months later, Harrow did the same to them, as substitute Frank Keita squeezed home the only goal of a very exciting game in the third minute of injury time to strengthen Borough’s seventh place in the table.

On a beautiful Spring afternoon, the Privett Park pitch was in good condition and it was the hosts who initially made the better use of it.

Ryan Pennery fed LTony ee, who shot across goal, before Hafed Al-Droubi made a fine blocking save to keep out Pennery.

Ibrahim Sekajja, known to Harrow fans for his time at Dulwich Hamlet, burst through the Harrow rearguard but shot wide of the far post, before Al-Droubi made a full-length dive to tip away Pennery’s shot.

Nathaniel Oseni then made an important clearing header to end a scramble in the Harrow box.

Lee shot wide after Josh Andrew had lost the ball, before finally there was a Harrow threat, as George Moore cut on to his right foot and let fly from 25 yards, with Patrick O’Flaherty flying to his right to tip the ball round the post.

The resulting corner saw Adam Pepera and Oseni create another shooting chance for Moore, with O’Flaherty denying him again.

At the other end Mark McLeod, who was to have an excellent game, combined with Al-Droubi to keep out Pennery.

Harrow’s best chance of the first half came when Lewis Cole won the ball back from Lea and lifted it to the far post, where Mark Bitmead failed to get a proper connection on the shot.

Bitmead’s cross was then heading for Ryan Moss before O’Flaherty made a fine diving take.

Sekajja shot narrowly wide before Moss set up Bitmead who was foiled by another good save from O’Flaherty. The ball came back to Bitmead but he was thwarted by a brilliant block tackle by Roberts.

The half ended with Al-Droubi making a marvellous save to keep out Lee.

Too many recent games have seen Harrow begin the second half sluggishly, but a good passing move ended with Moore’s shot blocked by the giant Matt Casey, before Andrew and Cole created a crossing opportunity for Michael Bryan, whose effort went over.

Shaun Preddie arrived at the far post to bundle Cole’s corner narrowly wide and Bryan got the ball to Bitmead whose poked effort was blocked.

Gosport then threatened when Pennery’s attempted chip was tipped over by Al-Droubi and the Harrow keeper saved Charlie Davis’s free-kick, while O’Flaherty back-pedalled to grab a deep Bryan cross.

Bitmead had been injured in a tackle with Casey and Anthony O’Connor replaced him with 22 minutes to go.

Andrew’s fine run created him a half-chance moments after he had come on, but he made a poor connection while Sekajja then shot wide of Al-Droubi’s near post.

A good cross from Andrew led to some head-tennis in the home box, ending with Moore shooting the bouncing ball wide.

O’Connor back-headed Cole’s corner over, before miscontrolling Moss’s clever pass, while Al-Droubi kept out Lee’s shot as the game entered its closing moments.

Keita had replaced Bryan in the 88th minute and it proved to be a masterstroke of a substitution by Steve Baker as in the 93rd minute, Moss picked out Andrew with a good crossfield ball. He ran towards the penalty area and, with the Harrow faithful expecting a shot, instead passed the ball gently to Keita, who calmly beat O’Flaherty from 12 yards.

Harrow return to The Rogers Family Stadium for their next fixture, at home to Chesham United next Saturday.

Harrow: Al-Droubi, Moore, Andrew, Preddie, Oseni, Pepera, Bitmead (O’Connor 68), McLeod, Moss (Ireland 90), Bryan (Keita 88), Cole. Unused subs: Crichlow, Haugh.

Attendance: 302.